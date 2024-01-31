Man who pleaded guilty after threatening girlfriend with gun in Hampton charged again

HAMPTON — A local man who pleaded guilty to reduced charges as part of a plea deal after he threatened to kill his girlfriend at her workplace in May was arrested again this week on similar charges.

Wondens Valmont, 23, was arraigned on Jan. 29 at Hampton District Court on three Class B felony charges of domestic violence: false imprisonment with a deadly weapon, criminal threatening with fear of bodily injury, and criminal threatening against a person with a deadly weapon.

He is currently being held in preventative detention.

Valmont had just been released from jail on Nov. 15 after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor counts of criminal threatening against a person stemming from his May 10 arrest. Police had alleged Valmont threatened to shoot and kill his girlfriend and her coworkers at Mount Prospect Academy. When police arrested him 600 feet from the building, they said, he had a Kel-Tec 9mm firearm in his backpack.

According to a police affidavit, Hampton police were called by the woman's coworkers who saw text messages sent with multiple threats from Valmont stating that he was going to kill her. “I promise u I had all day to think about this I’ll do that (expletive) jail time,” one text read according to a police affidavit. “Your gonna die.”

While he was initially charged with domestic violence criminal threatening against a person with a deadly weapon, the felony charge was dropped as part of the plea deal with prosecutors.

The latest incident occurred Friday, Jan. 26.

Hampton police Capt. Anthony Azarian said police arrested Valmont after a third party called 911 to report a domestic incident.

According to the arrest affidavit, Hampton police officer Haley Magee responded after the individual told the dispatcher the victim “was trapped in the apartment with her boyfriend.”

“Dispatch told me that the boyfriend had a knife,” Magee wrote, “and was threatening (the victim) and preventing her from leaving.”

Arriving at the address, Magee found the victim outside the dwelling crying and Valmont in a doorway yelling at her.

“I asked (the victim) if the male had any firearms on him,” Magee wrote in the affidavit, “and she said no, because he isn’t allowed to carry any, but there were knives in the house.”

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim and Valmont had begun arguing in the car over “stupid things” while on their way back from a medical appointment that dealt with her pregnancy. Once home, she started to pack her things to leave, and Valmont “followed her inside, pulled out a kitchen knife and sat on the bed with it,” Magee wrote.

According to the affidavit, the victim told Magee that Valmont stood in front of the door with the knife, and she felt she could not leave. According to the affidavit, Valmont eventually allowed her to leave.

Valmont was arrested, handcuffed, and placed in the cruiser to be taken to the police station for booking, Magee wrote, “all the while screaming at the top of his lungs saying he did nothing wrong and that (the victim) set him up.”

After speaking with the bail commissioner at the police station, Valmont waived his right to bail and was transported to the county jail.

Why was previous arrest on domestic violence charges reduced?

Court documents show that Valmont accepted a plea deal to resolve his May 10 arrest on Nov. 15, 2023, and was released from jail that day.

Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway said the state considered input from the victim in negotiating the plea deal. She declined to share what the victim told prosecutors, but she said the case had "some substantial hurdles" that they did not believe they could overcome if it went to trial.

Generally speaking, she said, victims of domestic violence are in a "terrible position" when their perpetrator is arrested and prosecuted.

"There are many reasons why victims of domestic violence may not support prosecution including fear of retaliation and lingering feelings of love and loyalty toward the perpetrator," she said. "This is very common and to be expected because many perpetrators of domestic violence condition their victims to believe that he/she is unworthy and incapable of being loved. Typically, perpetrators of domestic violence condition their victim into believing that everything is the victim’s fault."

Conway said that given all the "facts and circumstances surrounding the case, the state felt that the agreed upon disposition was reasonable and appropriate."

As part of the plea deal, Valmont was sentenced to 364 days in jail for each count, given credit for 188 days pretrial confinement, with the remainder of the sentence suspended for ten years.

Valmont’s suspended sentence had several conditions, including two years probation, engaging in trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy counseling, and providing proof to his probation officer that he takes medication as prescribed by providers.

Valmont was also ordered not to possess firearms and not to go within 100 feet of Mount Prospect Academy, according to court documents.

Not included in the deal was a continuation of the domestic violence/stalking criminal order of protection that prohibited Valmont from contacting the victim. According to court documents, the order was vacated Nov. 15.

Valmont ordered by judge to remain in preventative detention

After his most recent arrest, Valmont was ordered by a judge to remain in preventative detention. He is scheduled to appear in court next on Feb. 6 for a probable cause hearing.

Conway said when her office learned about the new arrest Monday, she immediately filed a motion to impose Valmont's suspended sentences of approximately 18 months with the superior court.

"I expect to get a hearing date from the court within the next couple of weeks as the defendant has 10 days to respond to the state’s motion," Conway said.

Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno said their investigation of the most recent incident is ongoing and that "additional charges may be forthcoming."

