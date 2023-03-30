Man pleading guilty in fatal ATV crash case

Mar. 30—MANKATO — A rural Mankato man is pleading guilty to criminal vehicular homicide related to a fatal ATV crash in August.

Joshua Michael Wieland, 31, had a plea hearing Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Wieland was charged in September after an ATV crash resulted in the death of his passenger, Karissa Beth Bode, 32, of North Mankato, according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators alleged Wieland, whose blood-alcohol concentration was reported as being four times the legal limit afterward, lied about Bode being the driver of the ATV when the crash occurred. Surveillance footage from nearby businesses contradicted Wieland's claim, the complaint states, reportedly showing him driving the ATV before the crash. The crash happened on an embankment in South Bend Township.

After a detective showed him photos and videos of him operating the ATV, Wieland reportedly admitted to it and said he wasn't sure why he told them otherwise.

His plea agreement calls for him to face a one-year jail sentence. The second charge against him, a gross misdemeanor for DWI, would be dismissed.

Wieland's sentencing hearing is set for June 8.

