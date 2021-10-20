Man pleads to 2 counts of meth delivery

Oct. 20—DANVILLE — On Oct. 19, 2019, Norman Trimble, formerly of Danville, pleaded guilty to two cases. In each case, he pleaded guilty to one count of Methamphetamine Delivery (Class 1 Felony), according to a press release issued by State's Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy's office.

Trimble was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and will be required to serve one year of Mandatory Supervised Release (i.e. parole). Trimble's sentences will run concurrently.

At the plea, Circuit Judge Charles Hall heard evidence that Trimble was dealing methamphetamine in 2020, and was under surveillance during that time by law enforcement. Trimble, while under surveillance, sold methamphetamine on multiple occasions. When law enforcement was attempting to stop Trimble for a vehicle code violation, he fled in his vehicle and proceeded to throw methamphetamine out of the window.

Ultimately, Trimble was apprehended and also had in his possession multiple items used in the sale of narcotics.

"I would like to thank the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group and the Danville Police Department for their cooperation with each other in this investigation and their continued efforts to rid the county of drug dealers," Lacy said.