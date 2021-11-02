Man pleads in case where body was found wrapped in plastic

Parker Perry, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
Nov. 2—A man who faced murder and other charges in connection to the 2018 killing of a 47-year-old man pleaded guilty last week to lesser charges before a trial against him was set to begin.

David Savage, 64, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. A court document says that prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to a sentence of 13 years.

A jury trial was set to begin Monday in the case, but Savage agreed to a plea deal on Friday, records show. He remains in Montgomery County Jail on $1 million bond and is due back in court on Dec. 17 for sentencing.

His defense attorney, Anthony Cicero, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Savage was charged in connection to the killing of Steven T. Johnson. Johnson's body was found off Arlington Road on Oct. 8, 2018, by a Browns Nursery worker. Court documents say that Johnson was wrapped in plastic and stuffed in a blue sleeping bag.

A coroner's investigator said Johnson died of blunt force trauma and former Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer said at the time that Savage beat Johnson to death after the two argued about a woman and drugs. Plummer said he received a tip that the killing took place at a vacant house and a metal pipe may have been used.

Savage, who investigators said was from New Mexico and described as a "drifter," was arrested a few days later in Wisconsin. Court records show Savage as being without a home.

