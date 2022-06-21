Man pleads in Falls murder case

Jun. 21—LOCKPORT — A Falls man has pleaded guilty to the murder of another man in a Tronolone Place apartment.

Nicholas J. Bartek, 34, entered his plea to a single county of second-degree murder during a hearing before Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek Friday afternoon. He faces a prison term of 20-years to life when he is sentenced in August.

Bartek admitted that he killed Wayne E. Jackson II, 26, of Youngstown by beating him to death on April 2, 2021. The beating took place in Bartek's apartment.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman, who prosecuted the case along with First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffmann, indicted her would seek a maximum sentence.

"Mr. Jackson was brutally beaten to death. This vicious killing warrants a life sentence." Seaman said after the plea hearing.

Falls police said they responded, at approximately 2:52 a.m. on April 2, 2021, to a call of "a disturbance" in an upstairs apartment of a residence at 615 Tronolone Place. Patrol officers said that when they arrived and entered a third-floor apartment in the building, they found Jackson's body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not commented on what may have led to the slaying. Detectives said they found a bat, a brick and a piece of lumber in the apartment. Bartek was at the crime scene when police arrived.

He remains held without bail pending his sentencing.:"