Man pleads in fatal shooting outside Oakley Target and 2nd homicide months earlier

Anthony McIntosh speaks with his attorneys Brandon Fox, left, and Alex Deardoff before pleading guilty Wednesday in two fatal shootings: the March 17, 2022, killing of Alias Phillips outside the Oakley Target store, and the Oct. 28, 2021, killing of Diantues Kemper. McIntosh, who pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter, was sentenced to 21 to 26½ years in prison.

A 23-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday in two fatal shootings, including one that happened last year in the crowded parking lot of the Oakley Target store.

Anthony McIntosh, of Lincoln Heights, pleaded guilty in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to involuntary manslaughter in both incidents. Judge Christian Jenkins imposed a prison term of 21 to 26½ years – a sentence that McIntosh’s attorneys and prosecutors had agreed upon as part of the plea.

Family members of both shooting victims strongly disagreed with the outcome. One woman stormed out of the courtroom as it was discussed that McIntosh would plead to manslaughter charges.

The sister of 24-year-old Alias Phillips – who was with Phillips when he was gunned down outside the Target store in March 2022 – called the shooting “premeditated, aggravated murder.”

“We’re not getting justice for our family,” she said. “It breaks my heart that we got to go through this.”

Cincinnati Police respond to a shooting that left one man dead, March 17, 2022, in the parking lot of the Oakley Target store.

Kim Thompson, the mother of 42-year-old Diantues Kemper, who was killed outside a gas station in October 2021, said McIntosh is a danger to society.

“That man should not be able to walk the streets,” Thompson told Jenkins. “When he gets out … he’ll kill somebody else. You never know – it could be one of your loved ones.”

Thompson said she was at the gas station with Kemper and his 4-year-old grandson when the shooting happened.

Kemper’s father, Kevin Thompson, said McIntosh should never be released from prison.

“He’s a monster,” Kevin Thompson said. “It’s like he’s getting a second chance at life, which our relatives don’t get.”

Kevin Thompson speaks about his son, Diantues Kemper, who was shot and killed in October 2021, during a sentencing for Anthony McIntosh, 23. McIntosh pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of manslaughter. Kemper was a father of three and grandfather of four.

Prosecutor: Convictions will 'keep the community safe'

Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor David Prem told Jenkins that his office discussed the plea agreements with the families and heard their concerns.

Prem said the guilty pleas were the best way to resolve the case.

“We are trying to keep the community safe from people like this defendant,” he said.

No specifics were discussed in court, but Jenkins said “there were issues grappled with” by both the prosecution and McIntosh's attorneys, Brandon Fox and Alex Deardorff.

Jenkins said the plea agreement avoided outcomes that either side would consider worse – an acquittal at trial, for example, or a life sentence after a guilty verdict. He said he understood the disappointment and sympathized with the families.

“Our system is good, but it is not perfect,” he said.

Kim Thompson speaks about her son, Diantues Kemper, who was shot and killed in October 2021, during a sentencing for Anthony McIntosh.

Motives remain unknown

The reasons for the shootings, which happened five months apart, were not discussed in court.

According to prosecutors, the March 17, 2022, shooting outside the Target followed a verbal confrontation inside the store. McIntosh walked out, returned to his vehicle and waited for Phillips.

After Phillips walked out of the store with his sister and at least one other person, McIntosh chased them down, firing multiple times. Prosecutors have said Phillips returned fire with a handgun he legally possessed. Phillips was shot in the head.

Prosecutors have said it was fortunate that no one else was injured in the gunfire.

