Man pleads guilty in $200,000 bank fraud case after stealing checks from mail

Jeffrey Monteith pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to conspiracy to commit bank fraud after prosecutors said he stole more than $200,000 from more than 10 victims.

ALSO READ: Retiree warns others after losing $8,500 in check-washing theft

Court documents indicate the crimes that started in July of 2021, when Monteith and others used a stolen master key to steal mail and obtain checks from U.S. Postal Service collection boxes around Charlotte.

Then, federal prosecutors said that Monteith and his co-conspirators used the stolen checks as templates to make counterfeit checks.

Court documents show Monteith and his co-conspirators stole more than $200,000 from multiple victims over a timespan of several months.

Prosecutors said Monteith and others who helped him would deposit the checks into funnel bank accounts in Huntersville, Cornelius and Charlotte.

Court documents said Monteith would then get cash out of ATMs before banks could catch the fraud.

No sentencing date was set for Monteith.

The maximum penalty for the crime is 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine and a period of supervised release.

“Well, (it) has me concerned,” said Wilfred, a man who was leaving a post office in uptown. “I’ve always believed the postal service was safe.”

Wilfred and others were rattled by the latest case of fraud targeting people’s mail.

“I will stop using the drop-off boxes for now, because I think that is a major problem,” Wilfred said.

Residents Mika and Dong Kim said the case angered them because they use the post office often. Mika Kim said that she uses online banking and makes payments online.

>>Watch Channel 9′s LIVE STREAM wherever you are, at this link

Dong Kim said he is more worried about people, such as his parents, who still send checks via the mail.

“I know how hard my parents work for that money and when somebody thinks that they can just rip other people off without having to work for that money, like everybody else is doing – anger runs through my mind,” he said.

Story continues

There are some ways to prevent this crime from happening to you.

Routinely check your bank account, and drop off mail inside the post office.

VIDEO: Charlotte man sentenced in mail-theft scheme involving more than 540 victims