Man pleads guilty in 2007 death where man died after hitting head on cement

A man who was charged nearly 10 years after the 2007 death of Malcolm Davis pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Marcus Smith pleaded guilty to the amended charge of negligent homicide, according to court records. The 34-year-old was initially charged with second-degree murder in Davis' death.

Smith was sentenced to five years of hard labor with all but one year suspended, which means he would only have to spend one year in prison as long as he does not violate any of the court's stipulations, according to court records. He also could receive credit for time served.

Smith and two others - Edward Woods and Kendall Smith - were arrested in May 2017 in connection with Davis' death. Davis was killed in August 2007 at a Jefferson Street gas station when the three men attacked him in the parking lot, police said at the time of the arrest.

Davis, who police alleged stole a can of beer, was knocked unconscious when his head hit cement. He died shortly after.

“The incident actually began from a shoplifting,” a police detective said at the time. “When these individuals saw what was taking place in the (parking) lot, they took it upon themselves to start an altercation. The physical altercation ultimately led to the death.”

The case went unsolved for nearly 10 years before the men were arrested and charged.

Marcus Smith is the last of the three men to be convicted. Kendall Smith pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder in July 2018. Woods pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder in December 2018.

Both Kendall Smith and Woods were sentenced to five years hard labor with all but one year suspended and credit for time served.

