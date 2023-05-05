Man pleads guilty to 2013 violent escape attempt from Boston hospital where deputy was shot, DA says

A man pleaded guilty in a Boston courtroom on Friday to multiple assault and gun charges related to a violent 2013 escape attempt where he shot a deputy sheriff at a specialty hospital, authorities say.

Raymond Wallace, 47, of Salem, was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison concurrently with a 16-18 year prison sentence he was already serving from an Essex County judge for violation of probation, the Suffolk DA’s Office announced.

On July 31, 2013, Wallace was escorted to the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary in Boston by two Middlesex deputy sheriffs for treatment of an injury sustained at the Middlesex Jail in Cambridge. While at the hospital, Wallace attempted to escape by grabbing one of the deputy’s guns.

During the ensuing struggle, Officer Jonathan Persson was shot in the leg. The second deputy shot Wallace in the chest, according to officials.

“The efforts of Officer Persson and Officer Lee were nothing short of heroic and surely prevented countless others from being injured or killed by Wallace,” Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian said in a statement. “As they did on that day, Officers Persson and Lee have continued to do their jobs with incredible professionalism and dedication, even as the outcome of this case has lingered for a decade.”

Since that attempt, Wallace has been in Department of Correction hospital custody.

“The brave actions of these two deputies during a violent escape attempt in a crowded downtown Boston hospital likely prevented additional injuries, or even fatalities,” Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

Judge Peter Krupp also ordered Wallace to serve two to three years in prison on the attempted escape charge, which will be severed consecutively with the 12 years sentence for assault and battery and firearms charges.

After Friday’s sentencing, the earliest date for Wallace to be eligible for parole is March 2027.

