Man pleads guilty to 2016 double murder, robbery in Indiana County

A man pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder, along with robbery and other charges, in a 2016 double homicide in Indiana County.

According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry, Nathaniel Price, 25, and two co-defendants, Justin Stevenson and Isaiah Scott, were charged with killing Timothy Gardner, 26, and his girlfriend Jaqueline Brink, 20, at Gardner’s home in Cherryhill Township.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> High school football player among teens charged in Indiana County double homicide

According to state police, Price and the two other men charged in the murders went to Gardner’s house with the intention of robbing him. One of the men beat Gardner with a metal bar before Price jumped on him and killed him.

Officials said after killing Gardner, Price went upstairs and killed Brink, who was a witness to the crime.

Gardner’s two children, 1 and 3 years old, were found unharmed inside the home.

“In an attempt to steal money, the defendant callously took the lives of two individuals. First, killing someone he knew, and then proceeding to kill someone who happened to be a witness to the crime,” said Attorney General Henry. “I hope today’s plea brings closure to the family and loved ones of the victims. While we cannot bring back the lives that were lost, the defendant will be held accountable for his crimes.”

Price was sentenced to 65 to 130 years in prison.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

LATEST: Innamorato wins Allegheny County executive race, Zappala reelected to 7th term as DA Hulton Bridge reopens following crash, search suspended for person who reportedly jumped in river At least 15 people being evaluated by EMS after strong gas odor detected at McCandless nursing home VIDEO: Cold case investigation: Who killed Jason Lewis? DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts