Man pleads guilty to 2019 Forest Acres bank robbery, kidnapping. Here’s his sentence

A man who robbed a Forest Acres credit union at gun point, leading to a police shooting and a multi-vehicle car crash that closed a portion of Forest Drive, will spend more than 20 years in prison.

Samuel Neathery made a virtual appearance in a Columbia courtroom on Monday to plead guilty to one count of armed robbery and six counts of kidnapping related to the 2019 hold-up that also shut down several area schools as police launched a days-long search for the robber.

Judge Jean Toal sentenced Neathery, a Florida native, to a 29-year sentence, with credit for the three years he has spent locked up at Richland County’s Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Neathery also faces additional charges for a similar, out-of-state bank robbery.

In February 2019, Neathery and and an accomplice robbed the South Carolina Federal Credit Union on Forest Drive. The duo forced employees into a safe and demanded money, reportedly threatening employees with being taken hostage. Police — alerted by an emergency system inside the credit union — fired on the pair as they attempted to flee in a car, injuring the accomplice and causing a multi-car collision on Forest Drive.

Neathery reportedly fled back into the credit union before escaping on foot, eventually reaching his home state of Florida, where he was arrested two weeks later in Kissimmee when a U.S. marshal task force tracked him down in a motel, The State previously reported. Drugs and a gun also were found.

The pair stole $10,000 from the Forest Acres credit union. Police also found $83,000 from a previous bank heist the pair had allegedly carried out in Connecticut.

Also charged in the robbery was Daisy Feliberty.

Records show Neathery previously served almost a decade in prison in Florida for armed robbery, before being released in May 2018.

This story will be updated.