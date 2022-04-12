Man pleads guilty to 2019 murder of teen on Kings Road

Jairus Smith has pleaded guilty to the murder of a teenager on Kings Road near Edward Waters University in 2019.

Smith was arrested on March 27, 2020, after police say he was one of the suspects in a robbery that left a teen between 15 to 18 years old dead in November 2019.

PREVIOUS STORY: 2 people arrested for murder of teenager on Kings Road near EWC campus, police say

Smith pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery. He has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The other suspect has been identified as Vashaun Dailey, who was arrested on April 8. Dailey plead guilty to two counts of armed robbery and was sentenced to prison for 562 days.

Two arrested following a robbery on Kings Road.