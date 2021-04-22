Man pleads guilty in 2019 shooting, sentenced to prison

Apr. 22—A Rochester man who was barred from using a handgun or possessing ammunition pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge in connection to a 2019 shooting that injured two people.

Jaeden Mikkel Adcox, 20, pleaded guilty in Olmsted County District Court to possession of ammunition/any firearm-conviction or adjudicated delinquent for a crime of violence. He was sentenced that same day by Judge Pamela King to 60 months in state prison with credit for 524 days he has already served.

Adcox had been held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center since being arrested shortly after the Nov. 14, 2019, incident.

Three other charges — aggravated first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree assault — were dismissed.

Two gross misdemeanor charges in a second case also were dismissed Tuesday.

Police were called shortly before 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2019, to the 3900 block of 18th Avenue Northwest for a report of gunshots.

Officers arrived to find two men — a 20-year-old and a 25-year-old — with injuries to their lower extremities. One had been shot in the leg and the other's ankle was grazed, according to court documents.

Adcox was found in the 1200 block of 30th Street Northwest hiding under a deck, police said at the time. He declined to make a statement to police when he was booked at the jail.

Adcox had an extended juvenile jurisdiction conviction at the time of the incident for second-degree assault, which disqualified him from using or possessing firearms.