Man pleads guilty to 2020 murder of 17-year-old in Sandy

One of two men associated with the shooting of a 17-year-old in front of his Sandy home over three years ago admitted to murder in court earlier this month.

James Edward Smith, 23, pleaded guilty to murder, a second-degree felony, in 3rd District Court on Aug. 3.

Charging documents state Smith, of Midvale, was driving a green Ford Explorer past a home near 1100 East and Sapphire Drive on May 22, 2020. He later told police was "having issues" with the teenager who lived at the home and was upset over a rumor.

Emmanuel Espinoza, 24, of West Jordan, was in the back seat of the Ford, and charging documents said he fired the gun at the house eight times as they drove by — including shots at Henry Wood, 17, when he left the house. Wood was hit in the chest and died.

A friend of Wood told police that prior to the shooting, Smith had been giving Wood "a hard time." After the shooting, Smith sent the friend a message stating, "ur homie jus got smoked," charges say.

Smith was initially charged with murder, a first-degree felony, but the charge was reduced as part of a plea deal. The plea deal also led to the dismissal of eight other charges, including seven counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony, and one count of obstructing justice, a third-degree felony.

Smith will be sentenced on Oct. 26 at the Matheson Courthouse.

Espinoza is charged with the same nine felonies Smith was initially charged with. A one-week jury trial is set for the beginning of October.

Smith's mom, Dina Marie Smith, 61, was also charged with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.

The Ford Explorer was registered to Dina Smith, and charging documents say police found the car at a 7-Eleven where she was working. She told officers she got to work at 8 a.m. and the car was with her the entire time. Officers said she lied to them about her whereabouts and whether her son, James Smith, had access to the vehicle the day that Wood was killed.

Her case is still pending and she is scheduled for a hearing on Oct. 27, a day after her son's sentencing.