Man pleads guilty in 2021 fatal shooting outside Kennedy Township bowling alley

A man pleaded guilty in the 2021 shooting death of a mother of six outside of a Kenny Township bowling alley.

Gunshots were fired about 10:30 p.m. after an argument that started inside Kennedy Lanes on Pine Hollow Road continued in the parking lot.

Deprincess Perkins, 35, and Antwan Harris were both shot, police said. Perkins, who was shot in her stomach, died at a hospital. Harris was also taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds to both of his legs.

Detectives found numerous bullet holes in the passenger side of a car. At least 14 spent shell casings were found in the parking lot and in the car. A handgun was also found in the area, police said.

Harris told detectives at the hospital that he was inside the bowling alley with Perkins when she said she forgot her wallet in her car. They walked out of the bowling alley to her car and heard gunshots but were not sure where they were coming from. Harris said they both tried to take cover on the driver’s side of the car.

Malik Smith, 19, was arrested for the shooting.

Smith told investigators after his arrest that he was bowling in lane one and, at some point, went outside to get his phone out of a car. He said he heard gunshots and took off running. He said inside the bowling alley, someone pulled a silver-looking gun on him and that was when he and his friends decided to leave.

Smith’s story was contradicted by the security camera footage, according to court papers. Smith then told investigators that Harris had stolen his mother’s gun several months ago. He said Harris said something about the stolen gun when he walked into the bowling alley. Investigators said Smith then told them that he went out to the parking lot, heard shooting, returned fire and got behind a car to fire additional shots.

Smith pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one firearms violation. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26, 2022.

