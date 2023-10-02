Man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Asheville man found floating in Swannanoa River

ASHEVILLE - A Louisiana man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Buncombe County Superior Court Oct. 2, for the death of a man found floating in the Swannanoa River in 2021.

Three days after he was reported missing, the body of Benjamin Lee Hoffman II, 40, was seen floating in the Swannanoa River by a train conductor, according to court proceedings. After law enforcement officials arrived on scene, Asheville Fire pulled Hoffman’s body from the river near Azalea Road Oct. 15, 2021. Asheville Police identified Hoffman’s body three days later.

APD Criminal Investigations Division detectives originally charged Roy Tyler Forbes, 32, with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Forbes was found and arrested in Louisiana by Plaquemines Parish sheriff’s deputies on charges unrelated to the Asheville incident, a former APD spokesperson said in 2021.

After Forbes was extradited to Buncombe County, he confessed to shooting Hoffman in an interview with law enforcement, according to court proceedings.

Although Hoffman’s body was found in the Swannanoa River, he died from “a single gunshot wound to the head” at an RV park off U.S. 70, according to court proceedings. After the shooting took place, Forbes posted a picture on social media with a handgun matching the one used to kill Owens, state attorney Amy Collins told the court Oct. 2.

Collins also said that Forbes was previously found guilty in Louisiana for stealing the same firearm in 2013.

Forbes pleaded guilty to shooting Hoffman on Oct. 2. Judge Jacqueline Grant consolidated his possession of a firearm charge into the second-degree murder charge, sentencing him to an active sentence of 254 to 317 months, about 21-26 years. Grant also recommended anger management services, upon the defendant’s request.

“To the family, I’m sorry for your loss,” Grant said in court. “I hope this gives you some of the closure you deserve.”

Collins read a written statement by Owen’s nephew, Cameron Owens, to the court.

“I forgive you for taking my best friend away. I forgive you for making my uncle float in a river for two weeks,” the statement read. “I don’t hate you; I wish the best for you. I hope you understand the hurt you put my mom and I through when I got the call. … I hope today you get what you deserve.”

According to his online obituary, Hoffman loved hunting and the outdoors. Owens' nephew also said he could “sing any song” and is now “dancing in heaven.”

