Man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of local nightclub owner, sentenced in New Hanover County

A 27-year-old man will serve at least 23 years in prison for the 2021 murder of a local nightclub owner.

According to a news release from District Attorney Ben David's office, Quajon Canty pled guilty to second-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in New Hanover County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Canty was sentenced to 23 to 28.6 years in prison for his role in the crimes leading to the death of Johnny Johnson, 43, of Leland.

Previous coverage: Wilmington police investigating homicide; 2 suspects arrested after shooting

On Nov. 7, 2021, officers responded to gunshots in an alleyway on Chestnut Street near Water Street around 1 a.m. Johnson was found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Some officers tried to revive Johnson while others searched for suspects. Ultimately, Johnson died at the scene of the crime.

Canty and Naulege Johnson were found hiding together underneath a piece of plywood. Officers located two firearms, which after ballistics testing, confirmed the guns found were fired in the incident.

Additional forensic testing showed that Canty and Naulege Johnson had gunshot residue on them. Surveillance videos from downtown cameras and information collected via cell phones provided evidence linking the two suspects to the crime.

"The investigation revealed that they were intending to rob Johnny Johnson of valuable jewelry when he walked to his vehicle after his club closed for the night," David wrote in the release. "While a broken bracelet was found in the alley, the suspects were unsuccessful in stealing the other items."

The second suspect, Naulege Johnson, is set for trial later this spring, according to the release.

