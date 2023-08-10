Man pleads guilty in 2021 Shiprock murder case

A Navajo man has pleaded guilty in federal court to second-degree murder in connection with a 2021 fatal stabbing in Shiprock.

Marc Clark, 46, a member of the Navajo Nation, entered a guilty plea on Aug. 3 after being indicted on Nov. 17, 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico.

Court records show that Clark and three other people, including the eventual victim, drove to a Shiprock gas station on Oct. 14, 2021, to fill up a gas can. Upon arriving, Clark and the victim exited the vehicle, and the latter went inside the store to pay for the gas.

While the victim was inside, Clark began arguing with the victim’s girlfriend, who was in the rear seat of the vehicle, according to court records. Clark attempted to pull the woman from the vehicle, slapping and punching her several times through an open window.

The driver of the vehicle responded by pulling away and leaving Clark in the parking lot, according to the release. When the victim exited the store, he approached Clark, and they began talking. Clark then pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed the man in the neck without warning.

The victim was transported to the trauma unit at the Northern Navajo Medical Center, where he died, the release states. Clark was captured by Navajo Police Department officers at a nearby laundromat and was found to be in possession of the knife used to stab the victim.

Clark remained in custody while he awaits his sentencing, which has not been scheduled. According to the terms of his plea agreement, he faces between 23 and 27 years in prison, the release states.

The case was investigated by the Farmington Resident Agency of the FBI and the Navajo Police Department.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Marc Clark pleads guilty to 2021 Shiprock area murder