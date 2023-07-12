Man pleads guilty in 2021 shooting deaths of two women in Lansing

LANSING — A Lansing man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday in the killings of two women during a dispute in September 2021.

Brion Reynolds, 25, admitted shooting Alexis Brown, the mother of his children, and her mother, Michelle Roper, on Sept. 16, 2021. He had been charged with two counts of murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder and two weapons counts in connection with the incident.

Alexis Brown

The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office agreed to drop those charges in exchange for Reynolds' guilty pleas to two counts of second-degree murder, court records indicate. A sentencing agreement sets his minimum sentence at 60 years in prison, with Ingham County Circuit Judge Joyce Draganchuk to set his maximum sentence.

Sentencing was set for Sept. 11.

Reynolds had gone to pick up his and Brown's three children from the 1200 block of West Michigan Avenue on the day of the shootings, authorities said.

Reynolds shot and killed Brown, 24, and Roper, 46, after he and Brown argued about Reynolds following through with taking the children, a Lansing police detective said in an affidavit.

A 6-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet.

Reynolds took his older two children with him when he left the house, but both were found safe at Reynolds' mother's house, officials said.

Reynolds was on the run for weeks after the shootings. The U.S. Marshal Service offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Police announced that he was in custody in January 2022.

Steven Roper, of Lansing, comforts his stepgranddaughter Lilianna, 3, Monday evening, Sept. 27, 2021, during a fundraising event at Washington Park in Lansing to help raise money for the children of his stepdaughter, Lexy Brown, 24, who was killed in a Sept. 26 shooting along with Roper's wife, Michelle, 46.

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane decribed the killings as "a truly horrific act" and lauded Lansing police and Ingham County Assistant Prosecutor Sarah Pulda for their work in the case.

"Because of their work, we were able to resolve this matter and achieve a just sentence without subjecting the family to a trial," Dewane said in a news release.

Two people were charged with acting as accessories after the fact in the case. One of those cases has been sealed and the other remains pending, the prosecutor's office said.

