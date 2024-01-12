Man pleads guilty in 2022 sexual assault in Spicer, Minnesota, hotel

Jan. 12—WILLMAR

— A man charged with sexually assaulting an employee at a Spicer hotel nearly two years ago pleaded guilty to one of the charges filed against him.

Ashir Hassan Kimbrough, 33, pleaded guilty Jan. 5 in

Kandiyohi County District Court

to first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was initially charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The proceedings had been paused to allow for evaluation in the summer of 2022 after Kimbrough and his attorney said they intended to rely on a defense of mental illness or cognitive impairment.

The case resumed after

Kimbrough was found competent to stand trial

last year.

Kimbrough entered a Norgaard guilty plea, meaning he claims he cannot recall the circumstances of the offense but agrees the evidence is sufficient for a jury to find him guilty. Norgaard pleas have no effect on sentencing.

At the remote hearing last week, he told District Judge Stephen Wentzell he was under chemical influence at the time of the alleged offenses.

Kimbrough also admitted to what are called "Blakely factors," the aggravating factors cited by prosecuting attorneys who are seeking a sentence that exceeds state guidelines. In Minnesota, those factors must be admitted by a defendant or proven to a jury in order to be considered at sentencing.

Per the filed plea petition, Kandiyohi County attorneys are seeking a prison sentence of more than 28 years, or 344 months, double the highest threshold of presumptive sentencing guidelines. Assistant Kandiyohi County Attorney Laura Garvey cited particular cruelty and zone of privacy as two aggravating factors.

Per the conditions in the plea agreement, Kimbrough will have lifetime registration as a predatory offender in Minnesota and will have to serve a 10-year conditional release period afterwards, if he is committed to prison. He is free to argue for a lesser sentence.

Kimbrough will also have to remain on electronic home monitoring, follow previous release conditions and complete a presentence investigation before his sentencing hearing, currently slated for April 11, 2024.

Kandiyohi County Attorney Kristen Pierce requested that the court enter a conviction for Kimbrough on the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge at the conclusion of the hearing. However, Judge Wentzell determined that there was no reason for the court to stray from the usual practice of entering convictions at sentencing.

According to court records, on Feb. 27, 2022, a Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputy responded to a weapons complaint at 3:57 a.m. in the 100 block of Lake Avenue North in Spicer. Dispatch advised the deputy that a woman was seen walking across the parking lot east of the Hampton Inn hotel.

Upon arrival, the deputy found a woman who appeared to be extremely distraught near the entrance door at the Northern Inn Hotel and Suites, across from the Hampton Inn. The deputy observed red and purple bruising on the woman and saw she had a noticeable limp.

The woman stated she was an employee at the Hampton Inn hotel and that Kimbrough was the last check-in for the night. She said Kimbrough made her uncomfortable with some statements he had made and also began to follow her around the building after she checked him in.

She said she advised Kimbrough to go to his room and that he was making her uncomfortable. According to the complaint, Kimbrough left momentarily before the woman went to use an employee restroom and locked the door. When she exited the restroom, Kimbrough was outside.

The complaint states Kimbrough then shoved the woman back into the restroom and locked the door behind him. He then pushed the woman to the ground and demanded she perform oral sex on him.

The woman said Kimbrough then put a gun to her head and told her she was going to do what he said before he fired the gun. The woman said she believed Kimbrough had fired the gun to frighten her and not directly at her.

The woman said her ears were ringing from the gunshot as Kimbrough assaulted her. She also stated that Kimbrough had punched her, choked her, and pulled her hair during the sexual assault.

According to the complaint, doctors who treated the woman's injuries at an emergency room said she suffered a fractured cheekbone. Pierce stated at the plea hearing that the woman also suffered a small hemorrhage as a result of her injuries.

Deputies performed a search of Kimbrough's hotel room but found he was not there. He was arrested the next day at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.