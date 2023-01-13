Man pleads guilty in 2022 standoff

Jan. 13—CATLETTSBURG — An Ironville man who got into a brief standoff with Boyd County Sheriff's deputies last year after pulling a gun on a man during a dispute pleaded guilty to his charges Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Robert T. Blevins, 27, pleaded guilty to multiple charges associated with the June 11, 2022, incident. In exchange for his guilty plea, Blevins was sentenced to serve five years in prison, with only 90 days to be served in jail and rest served on probation.

Boyd County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn said the victim in the case approved deal, as did the police. One of the terms of his plea agreement is that he stays away from the victim.

Blevins pulled a .380-caliber pistol on a man and pointed at him during an argument over a phone. When deputies approached him, he ran into his house, sparking a standoff.

After some negotiations, Blevins gave himself up.

