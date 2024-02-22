Man pleads guilty in 2023 kidnapping of 9-year-old New York girl

A New York state man pleaded guilty Wednesday in the kidnapping of a 9-year-old girl from an upstate park, which set off a frantic two-day search for the child last year, officials said.

Craig Ross Jr. pleaded guilty in a Saratoga County courtroom in a deal that will send him to prison for 47 years to life, NBC affiliate WNYT of Albany reported.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen told the station that in court “we heard Craig Ross Jr. say he was responsible for kidnapping a young person in our community, that he was responsible for committing predatory sexual assault against that child.”

kidnap sexual predator (WNYT)

“He will be 93 years old when he’s even eligible to talk about parole consideration,” Heggen said.

Ross, 46, was arrested and charged after the 9-year-old girl vanished from Moreau Lake State Park, about 10 miles north of Saratoga Springs.

The girl was camping and had been biking a park loop with family friends on Nov. 30, then did a loop by herself and failed to turn up. Her bike was found on the loop, authorities said at the time.

The child was found Oct. 2 in a trailer where Ross lived.

An attorney listed as representing Ross did not immediately respond to a voicemail seeking comment after business hours Wednesday evening.

The plea ends the criminal case, Heggen told WNYT.

"There’s no need for testimony, there’s no need for anybody to have to come forward to worry about what is said or not said," she told the station outside of court.

