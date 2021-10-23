Man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree manslaughter in Vernon crash

Oct. 23—VERNON — An Ellington man accepted a deal Friday and pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the death of a Vernon motorcyclist last year in exchange for a maximum eight-year prison sentence.

Mark Desmarais, 47, was drinking at three establishments before the accident, State's Attorney Matthew C. Gedansky said in a statement announcing the deal. He had a blood-alcohol content of twice the legal limit.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Nov. 27, when Willie Cooper, 61, of the Rockville section of Vernon, was driving his motorcycle on Talcotville Road and an SUV operated by Desmarais collided with him.

Police attempted life-saving measures on Cooper before transporting him to Rockville General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Gedansky said. Charges against Desmarais were not immediately filed.

Gedansky said that while conducting their investigation, Vernon police discovered Desmarais was drinking at three establishments prior to the accident.

"Blood samples obtained from Desmarais shortly after the incident showed that he was more than twice the legal limit with blood alcohol levels of .197 and .187," Gedansky said.

Court records indicate that Desmarais was arrested in January and charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while under the influence, failing to yield on a left turn, and driving in the wrong lane. He is free on a $75,000 bond.

Desmarais will be sentenced Jan. 14, and will serve "a period of incarceration of between five and eight years among other penalties," Gedansky said.

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.