Man pleads guilty to aggravated assault in connection with 2020 robbery, murder of 16-year-old

A 19-year-old man has pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the 2020 killing of a 16-year-old in a robbery turned murder.

Sembel Sale changed his plea on Friday afternoon at the Minnehaha County Courthouse in front of Judge Jon Sogn. A date for Sale's sentencing hearing was not given.

Sale, along with two others, were charged with the robbery and shooting death of Ephraim Duolo Shulue on Dec 9, 2020.

Sale faces up to 12 years in prison. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is normally a 15-year sentence but Sogn suspended three years of the first charge. The second charge will also come with a suspended sentence.

Originally Sale faced two counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree robbery, according to court documents. He also faced a first-degree murder charge, but that charge was dismissed in April.

What happened in Dec. 2020?

Sale, Shulue and Ali Ahmed, 17 at the time, went to meet Devon Montileaux, 17 at the time, at the 900 Block of N. Cleveland Avenue for a drug deal, according to court documents.

Shulue and Sale planned to rob Montileaux during the deal with Ahmed acting as a getaway driver, according to police at the time. However, as Shulue and Sale were exiting Montileaux's vehicle, shots were fired and one from Montileaux's gun hit Shulue, killing him.

Sale and Ahmed were arrested by the Sioux Falls Police Department while Montileaux was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Services in Pierre, according to previous Argus Leader reporting.

Ahmed and Montileaux change pleas

Sale is the most recent of the trio charged to have a chance of plea.

Montileaux had a change of plea hearing in September 2021, where he pled guilty to second-degree manslaughter. He had his second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter charges dropped, according to court documents.

Ahmed had a change of plea hearing in October 2021 and pled guilty to accessory to felony on Oct. 25, according to court documents. His other charges, one count of first-degree murder along with two counts of attempted murder, and one count of robbery, were all dismissed.

Ahmed was released on bond following his change of plea hearing, according to court documents. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

Montileaux has also not had a sentencing hearing schedule, according to court documents.

