Man pleads guilty to allegedly having large amount of fentanyl near Vandalia school

A Vandalia man pleaded guilty in a U.S. District Court for allegedly possessing a large amount of drugs in an area school zone.

Jason Glanton, 34, was found to be in possession of 40 grams or more of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of Helke Elementary School on Randler Avenue in Vandalia, according to a media release.

In the fall of 2022, the FBI and Dayton Police Department began investigating Glanton and suspected him of selling fentanyl.

Law enforcement alleges they saw Glanton sell fentanyl on at least three occasions.

After searching his home in February 2023, agents found more than 136 grams of fentanyl, $9,000 in cash, five semiautomatic handguns and more than 300 rounds of ammunition, according to the media release.

In Galton’s car agents found $10,000 in his trunk and a loaded handgun in a hidden compartment, the media release states.

While being arrested in March, more than $1,700 in cash was found on Glaton and nearly 75 grams of fentanyl were found in his car.

He faces a prison sentence of five to 80 years, according to a release.

His sentencing will take place at a later date, that date was not provided in the media release.

We will continue following this story and update as new information is available.











