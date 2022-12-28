Man pleads guilty to arson at Dayton apartment

A Dayton man has pleaded guilty to setting an apartment on fire last year.

Charles Shepherd, 60, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated arson last week, according to court documents filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

As part of the plea agreement, Shepherd will be sentenced to community control.

Firefighters responded to a fire an apartment building in the 200 block of South Harbine Ave in December 2021. No injuries were reported however the occupants of two apartments within the structure are displaced.

Court documents filed in Dayton Municipal Court showed that Shepherd had previously made comments about burning the building down. An affidavit also revealed that a torch-style lighter was found in his pocket.

Shepherd previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but was found competent to stand trial in March, according to court records.

He will be sentenced on Jan. 11, 2023.



