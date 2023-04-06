Man pleads guilty for arson, hate crime in 2021 Congregation Beth Israel synagogue fire

A 20-year-old man who authorities say set fire in 2021 to the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Central Austin pleaded guilty Thursday to two federal charges related to the blaze and will be sentenced in the coming weeks.

Franklin Barrett Sechriest faces up to 20 years in prison under federal sentencing guidelines for an arson charge and a hate crime causing damage to religious property.

During a 20-minute hearing in U.S. District Court, Sechriest, wearing a green and white jumpsuit, appeared to cry at times and only spoke to answer a judge's questions.

'Scout a target': Suspect in Congregation Beth Israel arson kept diary, feds say

Investigators said in an indictment that they linked Sechriest to the fire using security video that showed his vehicle in the area. When they searched his home, investigators found a journal with racist and antisemitic entries and other evidence, officials said, that linked him to the fire.

In a statement, Congregation Beth Israel President Lori Adelman said, "This plea agreement means the defendant admitted his guilt in open court and allows us to begin to heal without the trauma of being put through what would most likely be a difficult trial."

