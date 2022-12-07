Man pleads guilty to assault after shooting two brothers in Pueblo in 2020

A man pleaded guilty to assault charges Tuesday after being accused of shooting two men in a parking lot on the south side of Pueblo in August 2020.

In what was originally an attempted murder case, Joseph Calderon, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault, a Class 4 felony, according to court documents obtained by the Chieftain.

In exchange for Calderon's guilty plea, all other charges, including two counts of attempted murder, were dropped by 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner.

The plea deal signed by Calderon and his attorney Tuesday proposes a stipulated sentence of 12 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, along with a term of parole.

The plea comes after months of negotiations between Calderon, represented by his attorney Michael Emmons, and the district attorney's office.

Calderon was originally charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder on suspicion of shooting two brothers in a parking lot on Northern Avenue on Aug. 16, 2020.

According to witnesses, an argument occurred between one of the victims and an unknown man in the Arby's parking lot after a street race. Surveillance video of the scene showed an unknown man, later identified as Calderon, exit a vehicle, sneak behind the two victims and shoot them. One of the brothers was paralyzed due to his injuries.

Calderon was accused of being involved in several other incidents targeting the two victims, including shooting at the victims' residence and the residence of their mother.

Calderon was on parole and noncompliant with parole reporting at the time the incidents occurred, according to an affidavit from the Pueblo Police Department requesting an arrest warrant.

Witnesses identified Calderon as the person who shot the victims, and he was picked out of a photo lineup by two people involved, according to the affidavit.

Video obtained in a search warrant for Calderon's phone records showed a man that appeared to be Calderon firing over 20 gunshots at the victims' residence and one of their vehicles.

The affidavit characterized Calderon's movements in the surveillance video provided by Arby's as "moving stealthily in a crouched position .... almost as an animal would stalk its prey." Those movements, police claimed in the affidavit, showed Calderon intended to murder his victims.

Calderon is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 15.

