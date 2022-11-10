Man pleads guilty to assaulting multiple Kansas City officers who broke up sideshow

A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting several officers who tried to break up a Kansas City sideshow that had around 100 spectators, according to police.

Alejandro Valdez, 18, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of assault and one count of spectator assembly drag after attacking police officers who were trying to break up the sideshow, according to municipal court records.

Off-duty police officers saw street racers had blocked the intersection at Truman Road and Grand Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. and were doing burnouts, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

When on-duty officers arrived, around 50 cars and 100 spectators were in the area, Drake said. As police attempted to arrest Valdez, they said he assaulted multiple officers.

Valdez and the officers were not injured.