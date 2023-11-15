Man pleads guilty in attack of Dayton officers after July road rage incident

Nov. 15—A Dayton man accused of firing shots during a July road rage incident before assaulting several officers, including a K9, is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Dakoldes Turner, 22, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to aggravated assault, assault on a police officer, obstructing official business and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer. He will be sentenced Dec. 5 by Judge Elizabeth Ellis, according to plea documents filed Wednesday.

Turner was driving a 2022 Nissan Altima north on James H. McGee Boulevard around 4:25 p.m. July 26 when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic, a Chrysler 300. When both cars were side by side at a red light, the man driving the other car yelled to Turner about having the right of way, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

"Turner then pulled out a handgun and opened fire on (the other man's) car, entering the car hitting the driver seat," the affidavit stated.

The other driver was not injured.

Turner fled to his house, where he assaulted multiple Dayton Police Department officers by punching and kicking them, according to court records.

As a result of Turner's plea, two counts of assault of a police officer and one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle plus misdemeanor counts of assaulting a police dog and resisting arrest charge were dismissed.

Turner remains in the Montgomery County Jail.