Man pleads guilty to attack on woman

Aug. 15—A Cherry Valley man pleaded guilty to attempted strangulation in Otsego County Court on Monday, Aug. 15.

Brandon Hilts appeared in court on charges of third-degree grand larceny, second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault. According to his attorney, Dennis Laughlin, he pleaded guilty to attempted strangulation, a class E felony, in place of the other three charges and is expected to be sentenced to two to four years in prison.

Otsego County Judge John Lambert asked Hilts what happened on Jan. 24. Hilts said he and his girlfriend at the time got into an argument and he grabbed her throat and started choking her.

According to a State Police media release, troopers were dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute that occurred in a vehicle in Edmeston. An investigation revealed that a verbal argument became physical and Hilts, then 29, seriously injured and choked a victim. Police said the investigation also revealed that Hilts threatened the victim with a knife and prevented the victim from leaving and from calling 911. Hilts was also driving the victim's vehicle without permission when he attempted to strike the victim with the vehicle, according to the release.

The victim was transported by Edmeston EMS to Bassett Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the dispute, the release said.

Hilts will be sentenced on Oct. 3.

