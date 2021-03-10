Man pleads guilty to attacking woman at Port inn

Mar. 10—NEWBURYPORT — An Illinois man charged with battering a woman at the Essex Street Inn six months ago pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery charges Monday in Newburyport District Court and was sentenced to 18 months in jail.

In addition to pleading guilty to two counts of assault and battery on a family/household member, Jerry Sarich, 33, of Plainfield admitted a judge could find him guilty of trying to strangle the victim.

At the time of his arrest in mid-September, Sarich was already facing two related charges in his home state, according to an Essex County prosecutor.

At his court appearance Monday via videoconference, Sarich told Judge Peter Doyle he wanted to get the matter behind him and resolve the charges in Illinois.

Newburyport police Officers Matthew Whitty and Charles Ferlauto arrived at the Essex Street Inn on Sept. 19 about 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who said she could hear a woman in the next room screaming for help and banging on the walls.

When the officers arrived, they could hear screaming from one of the suites and rushed to a first-floor room. Whitty drew his Taser and the officers knocked on the door. Sarich opened the door and was arrested without incident, Whitty wrote in his report.

Whitty also wrote that when he entered the room, he saw personal belongings, clothes, empty cans of alcohol and other items strewn everywhere. The woman came out of the bathroom and officers immediately noticed bruising around both her eyes, neck and chin. Whitty also noticed bruising and red marks on her arm.

"She said they were arguing about the black eyes he (Mr. Sarich) gave her from yesterday and she tried to leave the room," Whitty wrote in his report. "He grabbed her and physically restrained her from leaving. She tried multiple times to get away. He put his hand on her neck and choked her. During the altercation, she was hit in the side of the head and chin."

Story continues

When Whitty explained her rights as a possible victim of domestic assault, the woman refused to cooperate. She also refused to allow police to photograph her injuries. When an ambulance crew arrived to check on her, she refused treatment.

Newburyport police Inspector Christopher McDonald wrote in his report that Ferlauto told him the woman may try to leave that morning to return to Illinois. McDonald went to the Essex Street Inn hours later to speak with her before she checked out. Again, the woman showed no interest in cooperating with police.

That changed in January, however, when the woman told police that Sarich had battered her and then tried to strangle her, according to an Essex County prosecutor.

Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.