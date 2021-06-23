Man pleads guilty to attempted robbery of pharmacy

Jun. 23—MIDDLEBURG — A 36-year-old Liverpool man pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted robbery of the CVS pharmacy in the Monroe Township late last year.

Eric S. Shingara entered the plea in Snyder County Court. He will be sentenced later following a pre-sentence investigation report by the county probation department.

Shingara was charged with criminal attempted robbery and possession of an instrument of crime after police said he wielded a knife and demanded a CVS pharmacist inside the Target store in Monroe Township and demanded prescription medicine on Dec. 21.

The pharmacist said she had no access to the medication and Shingara left the store. A surveillance video was used to track him down.

