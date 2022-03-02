Man pleads guilty to beating cat to death on Valentine's Day 2021

Mar. 2—A Depew man is facing up to two years in prison after admitting he beat a cat to death with a baseball bat on Valentine's Day, 2021.

Boyd C. Baker, 52, of Depew pleaded guilty Monday morning to one count of aggravated cruelty to animals (a class E felony), two days before testimony was scheduled to begin in his upcoming bench trial, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday.

On Feb. 14, 2021, at approximately 10:48 p.m., Depew Police officers responded to a residence on Penora Street after receiving a 911 call from a neighbor. The defendant is accused of hitting his cat multiple times with a baseball bat in the driveway outside of his home. A couple hours after the incident was reported, a police officer found the cat severely injured before it died. A necropsy determined that the cat, named "Roxy," died from blunt force trauma.

Baker faces a maximum of two years in prison when he is sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio on May 12. He continues to remain released on his own recognizance.

A court order issued by Judge DiTullio that prohibits the defendant from owning any animals remains in effect.

Flynn commends the Depew Police Department, SPCA Investigator Bill Heine and the SPCA Serving Erie County for their work in the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Megan E. Mahoney of the Felony Trials Bureau and Assistant District Attorney Christine M. Garvey of the Animal Cruelty Unit.