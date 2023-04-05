Man pleads guilty to being convicted felon in possession of gun, after image appears on Snapchat

Apr. 5—A Manchester man pleaded guilty in federal court to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after a picture of him holding a pistol appeared on SnapChat, prosecutors said.

Reda Shehabeldin, 26, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Concord to one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Judge Samantha Elliott scheduled sentencing for July 12. Shehabeldin was indicted on Jan. 10, officials said.

Court documents show Shehabeldin was identified on July 15, 2022 — in a video posted by another individual on SnapChat — holding a Glock, model 30 Gen 4 .45 caliber subcompact pistol.

Officials say at the time, Shehabeldin was a convicted felon, after being convicted in January 2022 in Hillsborough County Superior Court for reckless conduct, a Class B felony.

Shehabeldin was charged in connection with gunshots reported on a weekend night in October 2022 outside a Valley Street bar in Manchester.

Police said the gunshots followed an argument outside the 3 Kitchens Bar and Grille at 33 Valley St.

The charging statute provides a sentence of no greater than 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000.