Man pleads guilty to being convicted felon in possession of gun, after image appears on Snapchat

Paul Feely, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·1 min read

Apr. 5—A Manchester man pleaded guilty in federal court to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after a picture of him holding a pistol appeared on SnapChat, prosecutors said.

Reda Shehabeldin, 26, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Concord to one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Judge Samantha Elliott scheduled sentencing for July 12. Shehabeldin was indicted on Jan. 10, officials said.

Court documents show Shehabeldin was identified on July 15, 2022 — in a video posted by another individual on SnapChat — holding a Glock, model 30 Gen 4 .45 caliber subcompact pistol.

Officials say at the time, Shehabeldin was a convicted felon, after being convicted in January 2022 in Hillsborough County Superior Court for reckless conduct, a Class B felony.

Shehabeldin was charged in connection with gunshots reported on a weekend night in October 2022 outside a Valley Street bar in Manchester.

Police said the gunshots followed an argument outside the 3 Kitchens Bar and Grille at 33 Valley St.

The charging statute provides a sentence of no greater than 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000.