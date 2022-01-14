Man pleads guilty to breaking into Amesbury home

Jan. 13—AMESBURY — A West Townsend man who was high on crystal methamphetamine when he broke into a woman's home on Rocky Hill Road in July pleaded guilty to two charges Thursday in Newburyport District Court and was sentenced to five months in jail.

Aaron Fairbanks, 47, was initially sentenced to two years behind bars on a charge of breaking and entering for a felony/person in fear, but Judge Allen Swan suspended all but five months for two years while on probation. Because Fairbanks has remained in custody since his arrest, he was given credit for time served and will be released.

But Swan ordered Fairbanks to complete an inpatient mental health program while on probation. Fairbanks must also stay out of trouble with the law, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, and have no contact with the woman.

Fairbanks also pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B substance and was sentenced to five months in jail, which was deemed served. Prior to sentencing, Fairbanks attorney told Swan that his client was "lucky to be alive at this point considering the junk on the streets."

Amesbury police Officer Shawn O'Brien and other officers responded to Rocky Hill Road on July 24 after a woman said Fairbanks had broke into her home and gone into the kitchen to wash himself off. Moments earlier, the woman saw Fairbanks outside trying to use her garden hose.

"(The woman) said that Aaron told her he needed water," O'Brien wrote in his report. "(The woman) told me it was at this point that Aaron pushed passed her, but did not physically touch her. (The woman) stated that Aaron ran into the kitchen and started washing his hands in the sink."

The woman yelled at him to leave but he ignored her. At one point, he ran into a different room, unzipped his pants and shoved his hand in them, the report said. The woman then ran outside and called police.

Fairbanks was still in the house when police arrived. When O'Brien asked what he was doing in the house, Fairbanks said he needed to wash his hands because they had been sprayed with chemicals.

Fairbanks then began shouting random, alarming phrases such as the house was caving in and that he needed help standing up.

"Don't touch me, I am radioactive," Fairbanks also said, according to O'Brien's report.

When police searched Fairbanks, they found a crack cocaine pipe and a small plastic bag filled with what later was determined to be 10 grams of methamphetamine.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

