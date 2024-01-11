Man pleads guilty after bringing illegal guns, explosives into Fife auto glass shop

A 39-year-old man from Pierce County has pleaded guilty to illegally owning a machine gun relating to his arrest at a Fife auto glass shop back on Oct. 4.

Brady Lee Eltz is now scheduled for sentencing in early April.

Fife police say they were sent to an auto-glass repair shop where workers saw guns in the trunk of a car that Eltz brought in for repair. Workers also reported seeing bullet holes.

After arresting Eltz, they checked the business and found a stashed 9 mm handgun and a stolen Glock with an “auto sear” installed.

An auto sear gives a gun automatic capability, essentially making it a machine gun.

In the car, officials found three more guns including a stolen rifle that had been modified to be automatic.

Police then discovered a bag with two improvised explosive devices (IEDs). One of the devices was an explosive simulator that police say was likely stolen from the U.S. Army.

The second explosive was a flammable cardboard tube filled with a black powder.

As they continued with their search, police found two more rifles, hundreds of bullets, latex face masks, body armor, and other gun accessories.

Eltz also had GPS trackers and a voice-changing device.

Eltz is not allowed to own a gun because of his previous criminal convictions.