Man pleads guilty to Burkburnett child sexual assault

A man pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child in Burkburnett in 2018, court documents show.

Richard Lynn Eppert Jr., 40, of Hollis, Texas, was sentenced to prison Thursday in 89th District Court for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to court records.

Eppert was being held Thursday in the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center, according to online jail records.

Presiding Judge James Wilson sentenced Eppert to 15 years in prison for each count, to run concurrently, as part of a plea bargain, according to court documents.

Wilson also ordered Eppert to pay $700 in fines and $415 in court costs as part of his punishment for the Sept. 5, 2018, offenses, according to court records.

In addition, Eppert is required to register as a sex offender, and he will receive jail time credit for 1,253 days, court filings show.

The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.

According to court documents, Burkburnett police were at a civil standby in September 2018 at a home in Burkburnett when they learned of a possible child sexual assault.

During a forensic interview on Sept. 10, 2018, at Patsy's House Child Advocacy Center, the child told an interviewer about being sexually assaulted by Eppert, court filings show.

