Man pleads guilty to car chase

Aug. 16—CATLETTSBURG — A man of many names pleaded guilty Aug. 11 to charges relating to a March 12 police pursuit that ended with him running his car into the side of a church.

With five years of prison time hanging over his head, 18-year-old Joseph Corey-Dean Vanhook will serve probation.

In addition, his family will pay $3,200 in restitution to Faith Independent Baptist Church at 6900 U.S. 60.

Vanhook was charged in March following a car chase that started in Greenup County and ended in Boyd. After wrecking his car into the side of the church, Vanhook hoofed it to the Knights Inn where the tried to hide in a back office.

He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and first-degree criminal mischief.

The criminal mischief charge is the only felony in his plea agreement.

Back in May, Vanhook saw a first-degree wanton-endangerment charge dropped after it was determined he did not run his car into a Greenup County deputy's cruiser.

Around that same time, Vanhook was released on an unsecured bond on an ankle monitor.

