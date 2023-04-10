Man pleads guilty in car wash burglary

Apr. 10—An Erie-area man has pleaded guilty in county court in connection with burglarizing a Vernon Township car wash in June 2022.

Benjamin D. Kightlinger, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday before Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Stevens to two counts of burglary.

Pennsylvania State Police charged Kightlinger in connection with June 8 and 10, 2022, burglaries of the 5 Star Auto Wash on Conneaut Lake Road.

Kightlinger initially was charged by state police with two felony counts of burglary, two felony counts of criminal mischief, a felony count of criminal trespass, plus misdemeanor counts of theft and resisting arrest, and two summary counts of disorderly conduct.

Kightlinger caused about $40,000 in damages in his second attempted burglary at the facility within two days, according to state police. The 5 Star Auto Wash is a two-bay, self-service automatic vehicle wash with cashier machines for each bay.

At 3:18 a.m. June 10, troopers were responding to a burglary in progress at the car wash when they saw Kightlinger breaking into a cashier machine, according to a news release.

When Kightlinger was captured by troopers, it was his second alleged burglary at the property within two days, according to the criminal complaint filed by state police. The Meadville Tribune obtained a copy of the complaint.

At 10:21 p.m. June 8, and again at 3:18 a.m. June 10, "in a continued course of conduct the defendant (Kightlinger) did break into a secured structure with no legitimate purpose," the complaint said. "The defendant did damage personal property of another which caused approximately $40,000 in damages."

Kightlinger remains in the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $10,000 bond awaiting sentencing May 24.