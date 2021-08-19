Man pleads guilty in case of soliciting California juvenile

Aug. 19—A Somerset man recently pleaded guilty in connection to a sex abuse case involving a California juvenile.

Justin Lee Cook, 39, was indicted last May on charges of first-degree Sexual Abuse and Unlawful use of Electronic Means Originating or Received within the Commonwealth to Induce a Minor to Engage in Sexual or other Prohibited Activities. Cook entered into the plea agreement during a pretrial conference on August 5.

According to Somerset Police Captain Mike Correll, the charges stem from an investigation that began on January 8 when SPD Detective Larry Patterson was contacted by Det. Timothy Salyers of the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office in California.

Det. Salyers advised Patterson that his agency had received a complaint related to nude and pornographic photos being shared with a female juvenile in his jurisdiction. Salyers' investigation, according to SPD, linked Cook to the offenses.

Throughout the investigation, SPD said, both detectives discovered Cook had sent nude pictures of himself to the victim as well as videos which showed Cook masturbating.

Det. Patterson obtained evidence confirming the identity of the person sending the juvenile the explicit material along with sexually explicit messages. He then presented the case to the Pulaski County Grand Jury, which returned Cook's indictment on May 5.

Cook was served two days later by Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff Steven Alexander after which, according to SPD, Cook confessed as he was interviewed by Det. Patterson.

At press time, Cook remained lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center. In an order filed August 11, he is scheduled to undergo a sex offender evaluation before being formally sentenced on October 21 in Pulaski Circuit Court.