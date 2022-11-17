Man pleads guilty in Castle Apartments shooting

Nov. 17—CATLETTSBURG — In what a public defender called an "unfortunate but bizarre incident," a man accused of firing a gun at the Castle Apartments in August pleaded guilty Thursday for a diverted sentence.

Jeremy L. Smith, 41, entered a guilty plea to a first-degree wanton endangerment charge in exchange for a one-year sentence diverted to one year of probation.

That means if Smith keeps his nose clean for one year, his case will be dismissed.

According to court records, Smith fired a gun inside a vacant unit at the apartments, somehow busting out a window in the mostly windowless complex.

Public defender Brian Hewlett told Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent that Smith, is from Huntington, was just in town to visit his wife who was in the hospital.

"This is a fair disposition in this case," Hewlett said.

Smith could've faced up to five years in prison.