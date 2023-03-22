Man pleads guilty in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting that killed 2 people

A man who opened fire inside the Taboo Nightclub last April, killing two people and injuring 10 others, has pleaded guilty and is likely to spend up to 35 years in prison.

Police arrested and charged Timothy Ladell Rush, 33, on multiple counts of second-degree murder, willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury and possession of a firearm as a felon after he opened fire inside the crowded nightclub in the early hours of April 10, 2022.

Two people, Michael Valentine, 25, and Nicole Owens, 35, both of Cedar Rapids, died in the shooting, and 10 others were injured.

On Wednesday, Rush pleaded guilty to two counts of the lesser charges of involuntary manslaughter, in addition to five counts of reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury, one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Each count is a class D felony, according to court records.

Each charge has a maximum prison sentence of five years. The plea agreement recommends sentences for three of the charges run concurrently, while the rest run consecutively, adding up to a total of 35 years in prison. The plea deal also recommends a $1,025 fine for each count and $300,000 in restitution to the families of Valentine and Owens.

What happened at the nightclub shooting?

In a written guilty plea, Rush admitted that he "shot a firearm in the direction of a crowd of people" inside the Taboo Nightclub on April 10, injuring multiple victims and killing two people.

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said that officers were outside the club when the shooting happened because of an earlier incident and rushed in as 100 to 150 people streamed out. At least one of the victims was targeted, Jerman said during a news conference following the shooting.

“This is another mindless and senseless gun-related incident involving a reckless disregard for human life,” he said at the time. “I remain livid and angered at the continued and blatant disregard and lack of respect for human life that continues. That said, I want to reassure the residents of this city that Cedar Rapids is a safe city.”

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Man pleads guilty in April 2022 Cedar Rapids Taboo Nightclub shooting