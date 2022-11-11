Man pleads guilty to charges associated with illegal cockfighting events

Nov. 10—A Mexican national residing in Bakersfield pleaded guilty Thursday to unlawful possession of animals for an animal fighting venture, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Horacio Ortega-Martinez, 35, was arrested and charged for his part in illegal cockfighting events, according to the release.

In February, Ortega-Martinez communicated frequently with Jorge Calderon-Campos, 41, (who was charged separately) about illegal cockfighting, including an event Calderon-Campos attended on Feb. 12, when 15 roosters fought to win a $5,000 purse, according to court documents.

On April 26, numerous law enforcement agencies served a search warrant at Ortega-Martinez's residence and discovered approximately 250 roosters, approximately 250 "gaffs" (razor-sharp steel blades that are tied to the birds' legs), training mitts commonly used for training and fighting roosters, and miscellaneous antibiotics, vitamins and supplements that are commonly used for breeding and training roosters for fighting.

Ortega-Martinez and Calderon-Campos were arrested April 26, along with six other Kern County residents who were also charged with various drug trafficking offenses.

Ortega-Martinez is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 3 and faces a statutory maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.