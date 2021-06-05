Man Pleads Guilty to Charges Stemming From September Police Chase in Centralia

Jun. 5—A Raymond man has pleaded guilty to attempting to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and assault charges stemming from a September 2020 incident when he allegedly crashed a stolen truck in the woods behind Centralia High School during a police pursuit and swam across the Chehalis River to avoid arrest.

At the time of the incident, the defendant, Mitchell J. Borden, was wanted for an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant. That case was resolved in April 2021.

Borden submitted a guilty plea in Lewis County Superior Court on May 28 for the charges stemming from the September 2020 incident.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 28.

The prosecuting attorney will request a prison-based drug offender alternative sentence and 12 months of community custody upon release, according to court documents, and request that Borden pay restitution and court fees.

Borden was arrested on Sept. 25 after successfully eluding police the day prior. The Centralia Police Department had responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at approximately 10 a.m. but when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Borden, fled at a high speed, and officers pursued.

One officer attempted to stop the fleeing vehicle with their patrol car, causing severe damage to the patrol car. Borden eventually crashed the stolen vehicle into a tree behind Centralia High School while attempting to drive through thick briers, at which point he left the vehicle and fled on foot.

A witness reported that Borden swam across the Chehalis River to escape.

He was located at a hotel room the next morning and was booked into the Lewis County Jail, where he was still being held as of Friday morning.