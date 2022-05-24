Man pleads guilty to chase, crash that caused Holland teen to lose her unborn child

HOLLAND — The driver in a crash that caused a passenger to miscarry has pleaded guilty.

On Monday, 21-year-old Juan Alejandro Lira IV pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without a license, negligent operating of a motor vehicle that caused a miscarriage or stillbirth, receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a dangerous weapon, and two counts of fleeing and eluding police.

The charge of grossly negligent act causing miscarriage in a pregnant individual was dismissed.

Lira is scheduled to be sentenced July 25.

The charges stem from a crash that happened March 16 in Holland.

Officers first found the vehicle Lira was driving, a Nissan Versa, illegally parked at about 3 a.m. on East 15th Street near College Avenue. When an officer walked up to write a ticket, they found Lira inside the car along with a damaged ignition cylinder.

The officer asked Lira to exit the car, but he drove off instead. A police chase ended when he turned the headlights off and ran “several” stop signs.

Police later discovered that the license plate was registered to a different car and that the car was stolen from Kalamazoo.

Around 8:15 a.m., another officer found the Nissan heading west on 15th Street near the first location. The officer tried to stop the car, but Lira took off running two stop signs and hitting a minivan on River Avenue.

Lira was in the car at the time of the crash along with a pregnant 17-year-old Holland girl and a 16-year-old Holland girl. They were all taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The 17-year-old girl miscarried her unborn child because of the crash, police said.

The driver of the minivan, a 35-year-old Fennville man, was not hurt.

