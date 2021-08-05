Man pleads guilty in child pornography case, still facing molestation charge

Aug. 4—SOUTHERN INDIANA — A convicted sex offender with pending cases in two counties involving crimes against children has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in Clark County. A judge has taken the plea under advisement.

Davis Fuson, 32, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 to three level 5 felonies for possession of child pornography. If Judge Vicki Carmichael accepts the agreement at a Sept. 13 sentencing, the defendant would receive five years for each — two to serve and three on supervised probation. He would then be transferred to Floyd County to appear for a level 1 felony for child molestation charged last August related to 2016 allegations.

The agreement also drops 47 other level 5 charges and a habitual offender status. Clark County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tim Gray said the decision to drop the other charges was based in part on the way the sentence would work. The 50 charges he faces are all videos or images found on the same cell phone, so even if convicted on all counts, they would need to run concurrent instead of consecutive. A level 5 felony can carry between one and six years.

Fuson was arrested in Louisville in January 2019, three months after an investigation by Clarksville police led to the child pornography charges. In that case, a woman turned Fuson's cell phone over to police, who later reported finding close to 2,500 sexually explicit photos and videos on the device.

Last August and while Fuson was in custody in Clark County, the Floyd County prosecutor's office filed a level 1 felony for child molestation after the victim told investigators they had been sexually abused by Fuson while being babysat. If convicted in that case, he could face between 20 and 40 years.

In 2013, Fuson pleaded guilty to a class D felony for performance harmful to a minor after a child reported that Fuson had touched the victim, stimulated himself in front of the child and threatened to kill the child if they told.

He's being held in Clark County on a $100,000 cash bond. If convicted and sentenced there, he will face a $250,000 cash bond in the Floyd County case.