Man pleads guilty in child pornography case

Oct. 27—PRINCETON — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty Tuesday in Mercer County Circuit Court to using obscene matter in an attempt to seduce a minor.

Ronnie David Hoge, 32, of Southside, Tenn. was indicted by the July 2020 Mercer County Grand Jury on charges including use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor; use of a minor to produce obscene material; use of minors in filming sexually-explicit conduct; and distribution and exhibiting material depicting minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Hoge was extradited in April 2020 from Tennessee after he was arrested by deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department, Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department said after the arrest.

"The victim and crime are in Mercer County," Sommers stated then. "He utilized the internet to make contact with the victim and perpetrate the crime."

Hoge appeared Tuesday before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for a plea hearing. After being reminded of his rights, including the right to a jury trial, Hoge pleaded guilty to one count of use of obscene matter in an attempt to seduce a minor. Sentencing was scheduled for January 2022. Hoge is currently free on bond.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com