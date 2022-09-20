Man pleads guilty to child sex abuse in Wyoming County

Sep. 20—In Wyoming County Court on Monday, a 54-year-old Factoryville man admitted he sexually abused a child, authorities said.

Todd Alan Kendall, 225 Schlesser Road, pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent assault without consent, District Attorney Joseph Peters said in a statement Monday. The plea came shortly before he was slated to begin what prosecutors anticipated would be a five-day trial.

Kendall could face up to 20 years behind bars, Peters said. He will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

"We left the courtroom this morning knowing that not only will this predator remain off the streets, but by virtue of the guilty plea, this brave, young victim was spared having to relive her trauma at trial," Peters said.

The Times-Tribune does not identify the victims of sexual assault.

Tunkhannock police initially charged him in July 2021 with rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, child endangerment and corruption of minors.

Borough police began investigating a month prior when the victim, then 10, disclosed during an interview at the Children's Advocacy Center of Susquehanna & Wyoming Counties in Montrose she had been sexually abused, police said.

Kendall's sentencing will be scheduled at a later date, Peters said.

