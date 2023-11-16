Man pleads guilty to child sexual abuse images from around 40 minors

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man from New York pleaded guilty on Nov. 14 for producing child sexual abuse images from over 40 minors, including a 15-year-old girl from Franklin, officials said.

This was the man’s second conviction on similar conduct. In 2022, 23-year-old Donovan Chaplin was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 11 years old. The most recent incidents occurred while still on probation from the 2022 conviction, officials said.

Chaplin began an online conversation with 15-year-old girl from Franklin while pretending to be a minor for about two and a half months. The conversation was described to be “highly sexually explicit,” and Chaplin was able to convince the girl to send sexually explicit photos, officials said.

The parents of the 15-year-old found out, and contacted the FBI who searched Chaplin’s home. They found conversations on chatting applications from around 40 additional minors, as young as 13, from November 2022-Feburary 2023. Chaplin had requested sexually explicit photos from over 20 of those minors, officials said.

He is scheduled for sentencing on March 22, 2024, and faces a minimum of 25 years and max of 50 years in prison.

